Women's circle provides coaching session in Oswestry

By Sue Austin

A Shropshire business coach is offering Oswestry women the chance to improve their business knowledge as well as forge new links and friendships with a group of like-minded colleagues.

Sarah Clien

Sarah Clein, of Wildflower Fire Coaching, runs the Oswestry Business Women’s Circle where small groups of business women can tackle common challenges, learn from each other and come away with an individual plan of action for their business.

Sarah said that response to the first cohort of the group had been so positive that she was now launching another cohort due to start on March 28 at a central location in Oswestry.

The group of up to six business women from the Oswestry area will meet once a month for six months. Each group is focused on different topics that members bring and each person goes away with a focused plan of action for each month.

Alongside the face to face groups, there is an online support group that supports people between sessions.

Sarah, from Oswestry, a qualified and International Coaching Federation accredited coach and trained counsellor she set up her own business in 2014 after a 25-year career in the public sector.

She helps women move on in their personal lives and careers offering one-to-one business and personal coaching as well as the Oswestry Business Women’s Circle sessions.

“Over the last two groups we have discussed all sorts of business issues such as how to scale up a business, money mindset and pricing, and how to handle staff and manage difficult conversations. But there has been other related discussion on things like increasing motivation, managing midlife and menopause and maintaining work-life balance."

Further information on the Oswestry Business Women’s Circle is available by contacting Sarah on 07767 320883, by emailing her at sarah@wildflowerfire.co.uk or online at sbscribepage.com/oswestrybusinesswomen. A block of six sessions costs £180 including VAT.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

