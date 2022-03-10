Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mayor Of Oswestry plants a tree for The Jubilee

By Megan HoweOswestryPublished:

The Mayor of Oswestry has planted a tree to mark the national day of tree planting.

Councillor Mark Jones
Councillor Mark Jones

Councillor Mark Jones planted a tree at Brogyntyn Park on Friday to mark the occasion.

The day is an initiative to encourage civic leaders and communities to plant a tree to honour The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Mayor said: “I am proud, honoured and humbled to be planting this tree recognising the service the Queen has given this country and the leadership that she has shown.

"She is a role model and admired worldwide. I look forward to this year’s celebrations.”

Friday, March 11 is poignant as it is the seventieth day of the year in which The Queen marks the seventieth anniversary of her accession.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is an inclusive national initiative, meaning that everyone from across the United Kingdom can get involved.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News