Mayor Of Oswestry plants a tree for The Jubilee

Councillor Mark Jones

Councillor Mark Jones planted a tree at Brogyntyn Park on Friday to mark the occasion.

The day is an initiative to encourage civic leaders and communities to plant a tree to honour The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Mayor said: “I am proud, honoured and humbled to be planting this tree recognising the service the Queen has given this country and the leadership that she has shown.

"She is a role model and admired worldwide. I look forward to this year’s celebrations.”

Friday, March 11 is poignant as it is the seventieth day of the year in which The Queen marks the seventieth anniversary of her accession.