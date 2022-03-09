Leisure centre team commended for saving life of swimmer

Some of the Oswestry Leisure Centre team, from left, Ashley Thirby-Roberts, Chloe Williams, Tim Bridgewood, Phil Nixon and Lauren Humphries.

The six individuals based at Oswestry Leisure Centre leapt into action on Sunday, February 6, and saved the life of a 48-year-old man who had fallen unconscious in the main pool while swimming with his family.

After spotting the man in the water, on-duty lifeguard Tim Bridgewood, along with another swimmer, managed to get the man out of the pool, and Tim started CPR.

Stand-in duty officer that day, Phil Nixon, ran onto the pool from reception with the defibrillator as lifeguard Ashley Thirby-Roberts took over with CPR, and Chloe Williams called the emergency services.

The defibrillator analysed the man’s condition and gave automated instructions to the team, and the man started to respond, initially with groans, then hand squeezes, and finally able to give his name and where he was from.

Chloe, with the help of Cooper Lock and Lauren Humphries, cleared people from the pool area; and shortly after, paramedics arrived to treat the man.

The group has now been recognised for the successful emergency response by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) UK.

A spokesman said: “Thanks to the quick-thinking actions of Tim Bridgewood, Chloe Williams, Philip Nixon, Cooper Lock, Lauren Humphries and Ashley Thirby-Roberts, the rescued man was breathing and talking as he was transferred to hospital, where he is making a good recovery.”

The team was also extremely grateful for the assistance of a doctor who was swimming at the time of the incident, who was able to assist.

Mr Nixon said: “Personally I would like to thank my team on the day for their total professionalism.”