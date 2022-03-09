Jurassic park hall comes to attraction near Oswestry over Easter

Dino at Park Hall

The Jurassic Easter event will run from April 9 - 24 during the school holidays. The goats, rabbits, ponies, guinea pigs and parrot will have some new species to welcome. Dora the Dino and the Easter Bunny will be at the farm every day of the event, meeting and greeting the young visitors.

The farm team will be laying on new activities, including a dinosaur egg hunt in the hay, dino egg trail and a rabbit run.

Richard Powell, joint owner - director at Park Hall, said, “Although our furry friends are much-loved by our visitors, there’s something about dinosaurs that sparks the imagination of kids, so we decided to give our Easter fun a new theme this year dedicated to all things dinosaur

“As ever, all the extra activities will be included in the standard ticket price, and all our usual activities and animals will be here to enjoy as well, offering brilliant value for money entertainment for families.”

Access to the extensive indoor and outdoor play areas, barrel train ride, tractor rides, animals, role play village, sand and water play, music room, trenches and science area is included.