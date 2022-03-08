Son took his own life after death of mother he cared for, inquest told

Andrew and Margaret Owen lived together in Pant

Andrew Owen, 53, and his 72-year-old mother Margaret were found dead at the home they shared in Pant, near Oswestry, in April last year

Police were called when a neighbour went to check on them after they had not been seen for some time.

An inquest into Mr Owen's death, held at Shrewsbury's Shirehall on Tuesday, heard that the neighbour found him hanged.

Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said the emergency services discovered Mrs Owen's body wrapped in a blanket under a bed in the house in School Lane.

Extensive forensic examination followed and it was discovered that Mrs Owen had died of natural causes meaning there was no need to hold an inquest, Mr Ellery said.

"Mr Owen and his mother had lived in the bungalow over 30 years and he was her main carer," he explained.

"They were devoted to each other, he did everything for her and vice versa. She rarely went outside. She stayed at home and he would go out a short distance to the shops."

Mr Ellery added: "It was not as first clear who had died first.

"I believe Mr Owen's mother died first and he came to the conclusion that he did not wish to live without her."

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion of suicide for Mr Owen.