Emergency services called out to five crashes in 24 hours

The crash at Pentre Dafydd Crossroads was the fifth in the county in just 24 hours. Picture: Oswestry Fire Station on Facebook

Crews were called to incidents in Telford, Little Wenlock, Hengoed, Newport and Chelmarsh.

The latest took place at around 7am on Monday at Pentre Dafydd Crosroads in Hengoed.

The fire service, which sent one crew to help the police and the ambulance service at the scene, said it has involved a light goods vehicle (LGV) and a pick-up, with the LGV ending up in a field.

Crews who attended from Oswestry Fire Station said no one had been trapped in the vehicles and those involved were suffering "from sprains, bruises and shock only".

On Sunday evening, crews were first called to the Castlefarm Interchange on the A464 in Telford, where there was a two-vehicle crash.

The incident took place at around 6.45pm, with police and the ambulance service also attending.

That was followed by another crash at Spout Lane in Little Wenlock at around 7.40pm, where a car had ended up on its roof in a ditch. Again, the police and the ambulance service were also called to the scene.

It comes after firefighters had to rescue a person trapped after a two-car crash near Bridgnorth just before before 6am on Sunday, on the B4555 at Chelmarsh.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had been called to a two-car crash, and sent four crews to help.

A spokesman said firefighters helped free a person trapped in one of the two vehicles, and that the casualty had been taken into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service for treatment.

Ambulance medics were also required to treat a casualty after a car hit a bridge in Newport town centre.

The ambulance service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at Lower Bar on Sunday afternoon.

The fire service, which sent four crews to the scene, said that a car had crashed into the "road furniture and bridge" shortly before 12.38pm.