Around 200 people turned out for a candlelit vigil in Oswestry for the people of Ukraine

The event took place at the Bailey Head in Oswestry on Sunday evening, with speeches and readings from the town's mayor, Mark Jones, and pastor at The Well Church, Peter Bellingham.

The crowd was also addressed by a Ukrainian woman living in the county, who sang a traditional Ukrainian song.

Pastor Bellingham said it had been heartening to see the show of solidarity from the people of Oswestry.

He said: "It was brilliant, wonderful to see so many people out in support.

"I think people, quite rightly, feel they want to do something to help and just the simple fact of coming together is powerful."

A collection also took place at the vigil, with money going to the Red Cross' Ukrainian appeal."

Councillor Jones said: "It was a brilliant turn-out and our thoughts are with the Ukrainians, obviously we are praying for peace.

"It was wonderful to see so many people come out in solidarity."