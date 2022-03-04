Oswestry community games return after a two year absence

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR PETER FLEMMICH 20/9/15 Oswestry Community Games. Jason Cole playing cricket..

It will be the eighth community games for the town with hundreds of people of all ages expected to pour into Cae Glas Park to try their hand at a huge range of sports and activities.

Taster sessions, demonstrations and workshops of everything from hockey to hula hooping, tennis to tai chi, are put on by clubs from the area.

This year's community games will be held in June rather than the usual September date in an effort to become one of the community links for Birmingham's Commonwealth Games.

The 2022 games, on June 12, is being headed up for well known Oswestry sportsperson, James Manford, supported by Clive Knight, Kelly Clarke and Stuart Manford. Hazel Davies has stepped into an advisory role.

James said the games would be held in the park between 11am and 3.45pm.

Organisers are looking for all kinds of sports and activities to feature during the day.

"If your organisation would like to provide 'give it a go' events, we would love to hear from you as we always strive to provide a wide range of activities. Please email us as soon as possible, by March 30 at the latest on oswestrycommunitygames@gmail.com and we will get back in touch, " James said.

“I was extremely excited to be presented with the opportunity of leading the organising committee for the Oswestry Community Games and I can't wait to invite the whole community to come back to the heart of the town in Cae Glas Park for fun, action, music and organised chaos.

"The date of the Games has been changed from its usual September to June this year in order to make a bid to be a community link to Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games 2022, and we should shortly hear the outcome of our bid.

"The Community Games promises to be yet another successful day in the park, with sport, music and dance from diverse local organisations providing free activities on the day. The hope is that participants will try out a new activity and take it up after the Community Games. "

Organisers anticipate around 1000 people of all ages will go along to the park for the chance to join in some of the events.

James said thanks must go to Oswestry Sports Forum and Oswestry Town Council for already agreeing to sponsor the Community Games.