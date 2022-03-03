Alleyways of Oswestry begin to get a revamp under an action zone project

An impression of the clock that will be placed about one of the alleyways

The project will begin on Monday and will see a clock placed over the Herbie Roberts Way and a brand new gate and living wall installed in Cae Glas Park alleyway.

It is all part of the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone project, which has secured a further £180,000 funding from Historic England for the work.

Organisers say there will be some disruption across the four alleyways during the work, which is due to last up to 12 weeks, but will bring major benefits to the town.

The clock will be seen as the centrepiece of the project, with detail around it reflecting iconography associated with the legend of St Oswald.

It will see the two alleyways mentioned transformed, along with the Clawdd Du and Star Passage alleyways.

Samantha Jones, the action zone project officer, said: ’We are absolutely thrilled that this project – in association with Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District is now about to begin.

’This will regenerate the alleyways in Oswestry town centre and bring so much positivity to the whole area, making it a better place for residents, visitors and businesses.

"We have worked closely with the town council and BID and want to thank them for their incredible support in this project. It should help make Oswestry an even better place to visit."

At the Clawdd Du alleyway, a solution is being worked on for better bin storage and the Star Passage will be given better security and spruced up.

The action zone project is a partnership between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District.

It is tasked with looking at ways to regenerate the town through heritage, and it has been recognised that the alleyways play an important part in the history of the town, reflecting the medieval layout of the town, providing links between streets.

Nationaly High Streets Heritage Action Zones is a £95 million Government-funded programme led by Historic England, designed to secure lasting improvements and help breathe new life into our historic high streets for the communities and businesses that use them.