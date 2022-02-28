More than 300 runners pound the streets for Oswestry 10k race

SHROPSHIRE JONATHAN HIPKISS 27/02/22.Oswestry Olympians 10k Run.

The Marches 10k, organised by the Oswestry Olympians, took place on a bright but chilly Sunday morning.

The route ran through the town centre, along Shrewsbury Road, Maesbury Road and Victoria Road.

More than 300 runners took to the streets

Spokesman, Ray Pickett, said the 2020 event was one of the last in the the race calendar before the Covid lockdown.

Runners pounded the streets of Oswestry on a chilly February morning

He said that event attracted not only local entries but runners from as far afield as the north east of Scotland and Cornwall.

Left to right are Carl Beebee, Emily Beebee, Lauren King and Jamie Beebee, from Wellington

He said he was very grateful to marshals who gave up their time to be on the course and the spectators who turned out to line the route.

The field gets stretched as the race continues

There was plenty of optimism ahead of the race. A race spokesman said: "After a difficult period for all events it is great to be able to look ahead to this true town event.

The Marches 10K was organised by Oswestry Olympians

"Starting and finishing at the Marches School, the course is mainly flat but we have incorporated some gentle inclines just to keep you a little challenged! It is confined to roads within the boundaries of our historic market town.

The popular run started and finished at The Marches School

"The town centre, with its half-timbered buildings, bustling pubs and the St Oswald’s Church will form part of the course, where we hope the residents of the town and visitors alike, will congregate to shout, cheer and encourage all runners.

"There will be one water station on the course with additional water available to runners at the finish. Should the weather be particularly hot on the day additional water stations may be added."