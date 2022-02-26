Roads closed as popular 10k race goes through Oswestry

Runners taking part in a 5k race organised by the Oswestry Olympians that started and finshed at Oswestry Rugby Club. SPORT FOR STAR AND OSWSTRY BORDER CHRON.. PIC BY SIMON WILLIAMS 9/6/11

Hundreds of runners from Shropshire and beyond will take part in the event, starting at the Marches School at 9am.

Morda Road from Croeswylan Lane to the traffic lights will be closed for duration of race which could up up to 90 minutes.

Within the town centre Church Street, Willow Street, Castle Street, Beatrice Street and Oswald Road will be close for between 20 and 30 minutes.

Further out of town Salop Road, Shrewsbury Road, Maes-Y-Clawdd, Glovers Meadow, Maesbury Road, Salop Road westbound, Victoria Road and Lower Brook Street, will be closed for between 30 and 80 minutes.