Man thrown out of home for drug taking returned and broke in court heard

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Ricky Lloyd then put her hands around his victim's throat leaving her in fear of her life, a judge was told.

Lloyd, 35, of no fixed abode received a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years, after Judge Peter Barrie heard that he had already spent 95 days in jail on remand, awaiting his sentence.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work in the community and undertake 40 hours of rehabilitation including a skills for relationships programme.

Mr Andrew Tucker, prosecuting, said after being released from a prison sentence in 2016, Lloyd began a relationship with his victim and they had planned to marry later this year.

But last year she discovered he had begun to use crack cocaine.

She asked him to leave the house in Oswestry but allowed him to return after a week when he promised not to take drugs.

However she again found evidence of drug use and made him leave.

On November 21 she told him he could pick his clothes up from the doorstep. However Lloyd forced entry via the back door smashing the window with a claw hammer.

His former partner cut her feet on the shards of glass, Mr Tucker said.

"He followed her upstairs, pushed her against the bedroom window and started manual strangulation, lasting about 60 seconds. It was extremely painful and she was in fear of her life."

The woman managed to escape, went to the neighbour and phoned the police. Lloyd ran off with her phone and engagement ring.

Mr Kevin Jones for Lloyd, said the defendant had not intended to break in and had just wanted his property back.

"He had been living in a Travelodge and the only things he was with him were the clothes he stood up in."

Mr Jones said after Lloyd's release from prison in 2016 the probation service said he had shown exemplary behaviour.

"He is now back at square one and has spent 95 days in prison awaiting sentence."

Judge Barrie said that after a long record of dishonest and violent offending Lloyd had led several years of a successful life in the community before it went badly wrong.