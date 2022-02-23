Repair cafe returns to Oswestry after a break

A previous Repair Cafe

Organisers, BRACE and XR Oswestry, have arranged the advance booking system to continue for the time being to help with social distancing.

Drinks are still being served but the café is much reduced.

Chair of BRACE Llanfyllin and Borders Alison Alexander said: “It’s such good news that we can start meeting again. Our trial run in November worked very well.

“It’s definitely not the same as before though. We’re still taking bookings and we still ask that people wear a mask inside if they’re sitting with fixperts learning how to mend their objects.

“The cafes of old were a lot of fun, and I really look forward to packed halls again at some point, but at least we can start dealing with the huge amount of broken items that people have been holding on to waiting for our return.”

"If you have treasures that need a free repair, you can get in touch with the fixperts via the OsBordersRepairCafe on Facebook or, preferably, please book via osbordersrepaircafe@gmail.com before the deadline of March 7 .

The BRACE group is having its first in-person meeting since the pandemic started on March 2nd , 7 for 7.30pm in the Cross Keys in Llanfyllin. All are warmly welcomed.

"Pre-pandemic these get togethers were essential in exchanging ideas and getting groups of volunteers together on different projects and the group looks forward to their return," Alison said.