Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Repair cafe returns to Oswestry after a break

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The Repair Café returns to Oswestry on March 12 at the Senior Citizen’s Club, Lorne Street, between noon and 3pm.

A previous Repair Cafe
A previous Repair Cafe

Organisers, BRACE and XR Oswestry, have arranged the advance booking system to continue for the time being to help with social distancing.

Drinks are still being served but the café is much reduced.

Chair of BRACE Llanfyllin and Borders Alison Alexander said: “It’s such good news that we can start meeting again. Our trial run in November worked very well.

“It’s definitely not the same as before though. We’re still taking bookings and we still ask that people wear a mask inside if they’re sitting with fixperts learning how to mend their objects.

“The cafes of old were a lot of fun, and I really look forward to packed halls again at some point, but at least we can start dealing with the huge amount of broken items that people have been holding on to waiting for our return.”

"If you have treasures that need a free repair, you can get in touch with the fixperts via the OsBordersRepairCafe on Facebook or, preferably, please book via osbordersrepaircafe@gmail.com before the deadline of March 7 .

The BRACE group is having its first in-person meeting since the pandemic started on March 2nd , 7 for 7.30pm in the Cross Keys in Llanfyllin. All are warmly welcomed.

"Pre-pandemic these get togethers were essential in exchanging ideas and getting groups of volunteers together on different projects and the group looks forward to their return," Alison said.

The best way to hear about upcoming activities is to follow BRACE on Facebook or sign up to our newsletter brace.cymru/sign-up/ or, if you’re not online, drop in to the Community Garden.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Llanfyllin
Mid Wales
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News