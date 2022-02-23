Join the Queen's Canopy scheme with a free tree from Oswestry market

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

In partnership with Shropshire Council’s Community Tree Scheme, Oswestry Town Council will be given 120 lowland trees to distribute to local residents, wishing to mark the occasion, by planting a tree in their own gardens or available land.

Residents can claim their free tree - first come first served and one per household - on March 9 from 10am-2pm from a stall at the Bailey Head as part of the normal Wednesday market. A range of lowland trees will be available, including English oak, sessile oak, small-leaved lime, wild cherry, hazel, hawthorn, crab apple, and dogwood.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a national project that Oswestry Town Council, the Shropshire Lieutenancy together with Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council are supporting locally. It has been rolled out across Shropshire and the rest of the UK during the planting season from October 2021 to December 2022.

Town Council Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones said: "This will provide a long-lasting and valuable way to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. We are keen to help ensure that as many trees as possible are planted for the Canopy in Shropshire and as part of the Town Council’s objective to plant 17,000 trees, one for each resident in Oswestry.

"We are thrilled to be taking part in this scheme in such a special celebratory year. The trees will also contribute to our carbon reduction agenda and provide other environmental benefits as the trees grow and mature, contributing in their own small way to our ambition at the Town Council to provide a tree to every resident and as part of the Town Council’s and Shropshire net zero carbon agenda.”