Music festival could return to Oswestry in the summer

Oswestry Music live event at Cae Glas Park, Oswestry.

The music event – which will aim to attract a family audience – could see thousands enjoy a day of entertainment in the town centre park.

Oswestry Town Council is being asked to set aside £20,000 for the event, pencilled in for June 18. Half the money would be used for security.

A report to Wednesday night's town council meeting from a working group says the aim is to create a free, family friendly experience in Oswestry with the objective to “Increase Tourism and Trade to the Town Centre and Local Businesses” and also raise money for a local charity.

The inspiration came from the Party in the Park events held over a decade ago.

Councillors will hear that entry to Cae Glas park will have to be controlled as there is a maximum health and safety figure of 9,500 people allowed in the park at any one time. That is based on the number of people that can be moved safely out of the park in the event of an incident.

Ideas include a funfair and family activities, food stalls and refreshments, a stage and the bandstand for acoustic musicians and performances by local bands with possible a headline act.

David Clough, market and events manager for the council said there would have to be security/stewarding, first aid, waste management, fencing, stage and sound, toilets sand stage and entry management.

The cost of hiring a disabled toilet to ensure that the event was as accessible as possible for all potential visitors will be investigated.

Income from some of the activities can be used to offset the cost of the event.

He said the working party had agreed that having a recognised charity partner also adds to the family friendly feel of the event.

"Hope House Hospice has been approached and has expressed an interest, agreeing to manage the entry points whilst raising money for the charity."

Safety reviews would also have to look at the approach to alcohol and drug management.

"Members have agreed a budget of £20,000 and whilst it is hoped that this will not all be needed, the key aim for 2022 is to establish a free, safe, popular and reputationally strong event."