Oswestry's Regal Cinema could be shows films once again

A council working group has been looking at the feasibility of taking over the cinema building on the corner of Leg Street and English Walls.

It is recommending to councillors who meet on Wednesday (23) , that discussions get underway with the Oswestry Heritage Action Zone Board for part of it's funding to go to an architectural study and a business case for the redevelopment of the Regal.

The working party wants to see the town council's aspiration to be to provide a cinema for families and teenagers that shows popular films on early release.

Any decision to purchase the building would have to be made by full council.

However the Markets and Town Centre committee is being asked to delegate authority to the town clerk in consultation with the Mayor and the chair of finance for further negotiations with the seller and agent.

The building has been advertised for sale for £550,000 and immediate repairs could cost around £200,000.

A report to committee from the working party says that remedial work would be needed on the building with water getting into the upper floor, no lift installed and fire risk assessment work needed.

However despite this the building is said to be robust.

Councillors will be told that help and advice could come from the Independent Cinema Office, which could provide a range of consultancy work.

Positive discussions have been held with Oswestry's current cinema operators, Kinoculture and that details of funding provided by the Architectural Heritage Fund, the Lottery and Historic England had been reviewed

The working group is recommending that councillors shuold consider visiting local cinemas, such as Wellington, the Ludlow Assembly Rooms and Bridgnorth to understand the offer, demand and operational aspects of such a project.

It is also recommending that the council contacts Shropshire Council setting out the project and requesting support and that it contacts funding bodies to inform them of the project and to ascertain what the potential funding