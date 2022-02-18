Charity appeals for support workers in Oswestry area

Help at Home workers needed

The Help at Home service helps people maintain their independence in their own homes with home support workers providing regular support to older people.

The charity says the work offers flexibility to work around other commitments. No personal care is involved, workers assisting with the cleaning, laundry, gardening, shopping and collecting prescriptions.

Kevin Moore, Director of Operations said: “Our Help at Home service is one of our longest standing services, many of our Home Support Workers are busy parents with a few hours a week spare to help someone who lives locally or retired people who want to give something back to their community. We have a great team but we need to expand as demand has increased in the Oswestry area. We are looking for kind, hardworking staff to ensure older people get the support they need”.

Workers will be required to commit a minimum of 10 hours per week to visit an older person in their home with a competitive hourly rate, plus pension and other benefits. A driving licence and your own transport is essential and the post is subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service check.