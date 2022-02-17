New arrivals born in time for half term event down on the farm

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/02/2022 - Baby Lambs have been born at Park Hall Farm Countryside Experience in time for half term opening. In Picture: Lucy Jones..

The countryside attraction, which has been closed since its successful Christmas event, will re-open on Saturday, for ‘Winter Fun on the Farm.’

Half term has arrived just in time for the arrival of the new baby lambs at Park Hall, which visitors can meet, along with goats, rabbits, ponies, guinea pigs and parrot.

Richard Powell, joint owner/director at Park Hall, said the attraction would be celebrating February’s Olympic Games in Beijing with it's own sporting fun.

“Imagine you’re hurtling down a mountain on a luge on our drop slide, try some curling in the barn or pose for a photo on our podium – let your little ones enjoy something a little bit different down on the farm this half term.

“The mascot for this year’s Winter Olympics is an adorable Panda, which has inspired our very own bear trail, with eight different species of bear to find around the farm. Any child who completes the trail will take home a medal. There will also be a special visit from a Chinese dragon.”

Access to the indoor and outdoor play areas, tractor rides, animals, role play village, sand and water play, music room and science area will all be included in the ticket cost.

Park Hall’s ‘Winter Fun on the Farm’ event will run until February 27.