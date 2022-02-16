Shoe collection by Oswestry volunteers is a step forward in helping those that are homeless

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary member Cath Baldry

The donations as well as through from Bala and Penlyn, Llanidloes clubs were delivered to the Nottingham HQ of the charity Shoe Aid. The shoes will be distributed throughout the UK.

Mike Lade from the Cambrian club said it was a good example of clubs working together, not only to help others in need, but to benefit the environment and prevent these shoes going to landfill.

"There are thousands of men, women, and children who wear footwear that is not fit for purpose. At least 280,000 homeless people in the UK - 10,000 living on the streets - have no shoes or shoes that are falling to pieces." he said.

"Shoe Aid is working with some of the largest organisations in the UK to reduce footwear poverty and reduce footwear waste and its impact on the environment, all of which are helping Shoe Aid deliver its mission."

