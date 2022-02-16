Limited edition jubilee spirits to raise funds for Oswestry children's charity

Chris Toller, director at Henstone Distillery; Curtis Langley, fundraising and marketing officer at The Movement Centre and Henry Toller, sales manager at Henstone Distillery

Henstone Distillery is releasing Platinum Jubilee limited editions of some of its range to mark the Queen's Jubilee in 2022, and has pledged to donate £5 from every bottle sold to The Movement Centre, based at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, near Oswestry.

The first of its limited edition spirits, which sold out in just 46 minutes when released at the beginning of February, was the distillery’s single malt whisky.

Chris Toller, director at Henstone Distillery said whisky lovers flocked to purchase the single malt, which was limited to 70 bottles. The bottles were released online at about 6pm on February 7 and collectors raced to purchase a bottle.

Curtis Langley, fundraising and marketing officer at The Movement Centre, which provides life-changing children's physiotherapy, said: “We are delighted to be working with Chris, Henry and the team at Henstone on this special edition range of spirits for the Queen’s Jubilee. This project will not only raise awareness of our work, but also raise vital funds, and we are so pleased to be the charity to benefit.”

Henstone Distillery, based near Oswestry will release 70 bottles of each of the other spirits in the range, including gins and vodka over the next few weeks. News about the releases can be found on Henstone Distillery’s social media pages and its website.

The first, Platinum Edition London Dry Gin, is set to be released at 6pm on February 23,