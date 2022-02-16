Hanging basket scheme is being rolled out to businesses across Oswestry

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 17/07/2021 - Summer Weather - Cae Glas Park in Oswestry..

Oswestry Town Council is urging those with properties in the town to take part in the annual hanging basket and floral planter scheme.

And with this year's Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, the council says it is even more important to put on a show.

The town has won many awards in the past in the regional, Britain in Bloom competition and is well known for floral displays in Cae Glas Park.

Each year the council offers businesses the chance to take up the offer of having hanging baskets on the front of their shops, offices, cafes, pubs or restaurants.

Planters are also available.

A town council spokesman said: "The hanging baskets add a splash of colour and help to make Oswestry attractive for both visitors and residents.

"The town needs the support of the business community."

Each basket, fully planted up and in peat free compost, cost £26, plus VAT.

Watering is an added £51.50 for the entire season and new brackets are supplied free of charge.