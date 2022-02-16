Gamers to join forces in Global Jam

Richard Hebblewhite with the gamers

The Global Game Jam is a regular fixture in the calendar at Wrexham Glyndwr University, which is the longest-participating game jam representative in Wales.

Last year the university collaborated with Game Dev in Latvia and now it has become a regular link up.

The goal of the jam, which took place at the end of January, is to bring people together and attempt to make a game from start to finish within a strict 48 hour period.

It's aim is to work with new people from different backgrounds to encourage creative thinking and result in small – but innovative and experimental – games being produced.

Due to the pandemic, the jam was online only last year, but this year participants were able to take part either face-to-face or remotely.

Richard Hebblewhite, Senior Lecturer in Computing at Wrexham Glyndwr, Programme Leader for Game Development, Game Design & Enterprise and Game Art, is a Global Game Jam Organiser for the UK and Ireland. He said it was brilliant to be able to welcome Jammers back on campus this year.

He said: “The Global Game Jam has been going for 14 years, become a bit of a global phenomenon and is now an annual staple in a lot of people’s calendars.

“It’s important to emphasise that it’s not a competition, no-one’s games or work is judged in any kind of way, it’s literally all about the experience.

“I’ve been part of the Game Jam for about a decade. There is a 48 hour development window, which goes time-zone by time-zone, with the Oceania part of the world starting first.

“Every year there’s a mystery theme and everything you work on in the 48 hours has to be related to that theme, which you only find out about at the start of that time."

“This year had something like 33,000 people involved, at 680 sites from 100 different countries”, he said.

“There were 52 ‘jammers’ involved at our site at the university, which was good considering the challenges of the pandemic and we managed to make 14 games in our 48 hours here.

“We have a big joint conference call at the end of the weekend with all the teams from Wales and Latvia to demonstrate their games, talk a bit about what they did and exchange ideas.”

“The Game Jam was breaking records right up until 2020, and the last full face-to-face Jam event before the pandemic was the largest in the world.

“Much depends on where we’re at with the pandemic, but hopefully we can have a shot at breaking records for involvement again.”