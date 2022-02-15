Face2Face Performance Academy celebrates fifth anniversary

Face2Face, the established performance academy at Weston Rhyn opened its doors in 2017.

Students past and present gathered to share memories of the many productions, guest workshops and summer schools including slideshows of; Beauty and the Beast, High School Musical and Elf with birthday chocolate brownies.

The academy, driven by the specialist tuition of West End performer Michael Jenkins said: “I can't quite believe that Face2Face is now five years old.

"The academy has gone from strength to strength over the years, and continues to provide an excellent training ground for aspiring performing artists, thanks to a team of professionals who help me coach every Friday.”

The academy offers weekly classes in the creative disciplines of singing, dance and performance.

It has a growing membership of over 50 young students from across the region and has proven extremely popular within the community.

Despite the lockdown, lessons continued online providing masterclasses and teaching with professional performers, directors and designers offering an insight into the creative industry.

Now classes have resumed back within its new home of The Holroyd Community Theatre, young performers have commenced work on an upcoming musical theatre film project to be filmed by professional producer and screened in The Holroyd Theatre with a live audience later this year.

Michael Jenkins added: “Face2Face pupils have gone on to gain places at dance and drama schools across the country, obtain professional performance employment and have been seen by leading casting directors.

“All of this aside, what has made the last five years so special is the pupils who dedicate their time and energy to the academy.

"Our pupils are seriously brilliant - they made working every Friday night a pure joy and such fun.”

Cath Richardson, a Face2Face parent, said: “The academy offers such a wide range of performance related training. It’s like no other academy we’re aware of.”