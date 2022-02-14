DJ heads up music workshop in Oswestry

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/02/2022 - Neil Perch from Zion Train is giving a workshop at the Hermon Chapel Arts Centre in Oswestry as part of "Love Oswestry" day..

The workshop, at the Hermon Arts Centre in Chapel Street, was headed by Neil Perch from Zion Train, which had toured the world with its mix of reggae and dance music.

He led them through an introduction to the DJ mixer and the basic techniques of DJ-ing with two record decks.

They also looked at pre-monitoring and mixing from multiple audio sources.

Attendees, who were asked to take along three pieces of vinyl of their choice, were also given an introduction to the use of a simple analogue mixing desk, audio effect units, their functionality and interdependence.

Neil said: "The workshop intends to provide a good basic knowledge in a short space of time and we believe it is ideal for anyone interested in playing and /or performing music and mixing live or pre-recorded music – for teens and beyond."

Initially formed in Oxford as a sound system in 1988 by Neil Perch and Ben Hamilton, Zion Train were Dub/Dance pioneers and have been undisputed leaders in the genre for more than 25 years.

The band has always been involved in alternative and DIY culture as well as ground-breaking Reggae music since their inception.

Zion Train pioneered the practice of dynamic onstage dub mixing incorporating live vocalists and instruments.

Zion Train has played well over 3000 shows including the Glastonbury Festival 15 times and travelling across Europe, the USA, South America, Africa, Japan and Australia.