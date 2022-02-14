Finishing touches to Oswestry's new Mile End Roundabout

Finishing touches are now taking place to the Mile End Roundabout on the outskirts of Oswestry

Workers are currently completing the new Mile End Roundabout and surrounding area on the outskirts of Oswestry.

Shropshire Council, which is behind the project, said final surfacing and road marking activities are set to be completed this week.

It will leave top-soiling, seeding and planting as the majority of the tasks remaining.

A spokesman for the council said there would be some traffic management at the new junction over the coming weeks.

He said: "There are a series of CCTV surveys we are required to undertake during April on the new drainage systems we have installed so that when National Highways take over the maintenance and responsibility for these systems, there is a record of the built condition.

"To provide our people with a safe working area, from time to time it is necessary to utilise short term traffic management on the new road alignment.

"This involves intermittent use of temporary traffic lights set up in off-peak periods at the new junction to help safely complete the works.

"When we do this, we try to keep it to necessary activities and minimise the length of any disruption."

The traffic management will take place as follows: Week commencing February 14; Week commencing February 21; Week commencing February 28; Week commencing April 11; Week commencing April 18; Week commencing April 25.

The project has seen a new roundabout built alongside the previous Mile End Roundabout to the north.

It has four exits and is designed to take traffic from the busy A5, bypassing the older Mile End Roundabout.