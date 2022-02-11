Welsh language books donated to Oswestry library

Meleri Evans from Siop Cwlwm donates Welsh books to Niki Scott and Rachel Sadler from Oswestry Library

Siop Cwlwm the only Welsh book shop outside Wales is based in Oswestry Market.

Lowri Roberts, co-owner of the shop said the donation of unsold books enabled the family-run bookshop to increase display space for brand new books and contribute to a valuable community benefit.

She said Oswestry’s situation being geographically in England but home, and the local town, for a substantial Welsh-speaking population, initiatives and funding available to libraries in Wales to increase their Welsh language titles, weren't available to Oswestry Library.

“We’ll continue to work with Oswestry Library and other local companies to develop this project which will benefit the local Welsh community and promote the language for our future generations, celebrating and strengthening the unique bilingual culture that exists in Oswestry," she said.