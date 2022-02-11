Shoot raises funds for hospital research

The presentation by the Pradoe Shoot

The Pradoe Shoot presented a cheque for £2,365 to the charity which has helped fund research and education in the specialist departments at the hospital for over 50 years.

Every year the shoot raises money for a charity that is personal to one of the members.

This year Charlie Brown chose the charity as his wife, Cheryl, has suffered for many years with acute arthritis and has always received fantastic care from the RJAH Orthopedic Hospital.

Charlie commented “We have a small friendly shoot here at Pradoe, near Oswestry, home of Andrew and Racheal Kenyon who have supported our syndicate for many years. The money was raised from various methods including a sweep and kind donations from shoot members and their guests.”

Fundraiser Debra Alexander said: "We can’t thank Charlie, Adam and all the members of the Pradoe Shoot enough for their hard work in raising such a fantastic amount of money in support of the Orthopaedic Institute Charity. The funds will go towards research and education for patient benefit, helping to improve methods of treatment and care across specialist area’s within the hospital including arthritis, rheumatism and nursing.

If you would like to help support research and education at RJAH contact Debra Alexander 404561 enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org.