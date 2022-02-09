Return of festival is music to the ears of young people in Oswestry

Competitors at a previous youth music festival

Organisers say that, following a couple of years of disruption due to the pandemic it is exciting to be preparing for the event.

Young singers and musicians from across the region will take part in the competition, which will run from March 2-6.

The venues being used this year are Christchurch, The Methodist Church and the Hermon Chapel, all within easy reach of each other.

The annual competition was first introduced in 1977 to mark the Queen's Silver Jubilee and has grown each year. It now attracts more than 1,000 participants of all ages.

It is run by the Oswestry Music Festival committee in conjunction with Oswestry Town Council.

This year, entries will include young people who have been receiving music lessons thanks to funding from the local charity Music MOB (Music in Oswestry and the Borders).

A spokesperson said: "This year boasts the most entries to the event ever. There is a packed programme, with over 80 classes to enter from beginners to experts, from singers to instrumentalists, from solo to bands."

The festival is part of the British and European Federation of Festivals, and the Oswestry Youth Music Committee says it is committed to running the event to a very high standard.

"The adjudications are professional and offer help and advice to each competitor and use the standard marking system – and every competitor receives a certificate whilst every class winner receives a trophy," the spokesperson said.

The festival attracts a large number of entrants from all over Shropshire, North Wales and West Midlands as well as Oswestry itself. Judges have said in the past that the standard gets better from year to year.

All the classes are free to watch, and the festival welcomes audiences to come and enjoy the talented performances.