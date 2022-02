It happened at about 10.49am on Wednesday, near Middletown, just north of the Mile End roundabout.

Nobody was hurt, and it is understood that the fire was down to a mechanical fault.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 10.49am on Wednesday, February 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Oswestry. One private car fully involved in fire, extinguished using two hose reel jets.