'Dirty scrubbers' clean Oswestry bank in fossil fuel protest

Protesters cleaned Barclays in Oswestry

A group of ‘dirty scrubbers’ brought sponges, mops and buckets in an attempt to clean up the Oswestry branch of Barclays at the weekend. Scrubbing the bank’s windows and polishing the interior, the group called out Barclays for investing in fossil fuels and accusing it of ‘greenwash’.

Mike Bastow, from XR Oswestry & Borders, said: "We decided to clean Barclays because they are the dirtiest bank in Europe, investing billions in oil, gas and fracking. Since the Paris Agreement 2015, Barclays has funnelled more money into fossil fuel projects than any other bank in Europe, including a whopping £20b in 2020 alone. Instead of helping us solve the climate crisis, Barclays is actively making it worse, while laughing all the way to the bank as they make massive profits."

Dawn Meadows from Oswestry, cut up her Barclays debit card during the protest.

The Oswestry protest was part of a wider series of protests against Barclays rolling out across Wales and the Midlands during February called ‘Better Without Barclays’. Activists plan to call out the bank’s continued refusal to stop investing in fossil fuels across the month with a variety of different protests.