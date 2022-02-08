Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Dirty scrubbers' clean Oswestry bank in fossil fuel protest

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

A bank got an unscheduled clean to highlight its corporation's role in funding fossil fuels.

Protesters cleaned Barclays in Oswestry
Protesters cleaned Barclays in Oswestry

A group of ‘dirty scrubbers’ brought sponges, mops and buckets in an attempt to clean up the Oswestry branch of Barclays at the weekend. Scrubbing the bank’s windows and polishing the interior, the group called out Barclays for investing in fossil fuels and accusing it of ‘greenwash’.

Mike Bastow, from XR Oswestry & Borders, said: "We decided to clean Barclays because they are the dirtiest bank in Europe, investing billions in oil, gas and fracking. Since the Paris Agreement 2015, Barclays has funnelled more money into fossil fuel projects than any other bank in Europe, including a whopping £20b in 2020 alone. Instead of helping us solve the climate crisis, Barclays is actively making it worse, while laughing all the way to the bank as they make massive profits."

Dawn Meadows from Oswestry, cut up her Barclays debit card during the protest.

The Oswestry protest was part of a wider series of protests against Barclays rolling out across Wales and the Midlands during February called ‘Better Without Barclays’. Activists plan to call out the bank’s continued refusal to stop investing in fossil fuels across the month with a variety of different protests.

Mr Bastow added: "The climate emergency is the biggest threat we face. As individuals we’re all trying to cut our carbon footprints, but it’s pointless if our banks are actively funding the fossil fuel industry and making huge profits by killing the planet. The government says it cares about the climate, yet HMRC uses Barclays to process its payments. That means our taxes are being used to fund new oil and gas expansion that will stop us from meeting the Paris Agreement targets. It is madness but it will only stop if people speak out."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Politics
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News