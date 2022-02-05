Surgeon Gill saddles up for charity ride

Gillian Cribb is riding the Centenary Cycle

Gillian Cribb, a consultant orthopaedic and oncological surgeon at Robert Jones Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, is riding the Centenary Cycle.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 27, and will involve a number of cyclists take on 60km or 100km rides around Shropshire's picturesque countryside. Money raised will go towards the RJAH Charity.

Gillian said: “As an avid cyclist I really enjoy taking on new challenges and the Centenary Cycle is a really exciting addition to the calendar.

“Charities have undoubtedly struggled throughout the pandemic, and I’m really pleased this event will directly benefit RJAH Charity and the important work they carry out within the hospital.”

Money raised by RJAH Charity is used to fund projects across the hospital to support the delivery of patient care and improve staff services.

Victoria Sugden, charity director, said: “We are so grateful to Gill for undertaking the 100k challenge and helping to fundraise for the benefit of RJAH Charity.

“Our Centenary Cycle is inclusive for cyclists of all abilities; the most experienced bikers preparing for big events, to those that simply want to come along, raise money for a terrific cause and have fun!

“With distances of 60k and 100k there is something for everyone and we particularly encourage those with e-bikes to take part and enjoy the day - there will certainly be plenty of cake and coffee to keep cyclists fuelled, as well as good company.”