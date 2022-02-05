Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Surgeon Gill saddles up for charity ride

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

A consultant is saddling up to cycle 100km for her hospital's charity.

Gillian Cribb is riding the Centenary Cycle
Gillian Cribb is riding the Centenary Cycle

Gillian Cribb, a consultant orthopaedic and oncological surgeon at Robert Jones Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, is riding the Centenary Cycle.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 27, and will involve a number of cyclists take on 60km or 100km rides around Shropshire's picturesque countryside. Money raised will go towards the RJAH Charity.

Gillian said: “As an avid cyclist I really enjoy taking on new challenges and the Centenary Cycle is a really exciting addition to the calendar.

“Charities have undoubtedly struggled throughout the pandemic, and I’m really pleased this event will directly benefit RJAH Charity and the important work they carry out within the hospital.”

Money raised by RJAH Charity is used to fund projects across the hospital to support the delivery of patient care and improve staff services.

Victoria Sugden, charity director, said: “We are so grateful to Gill for undertaking the 100k challenge and helping to fundraise for the benefit of RJAH Charity.

“Our Centenary Cycle is inclusive for cyclists of all abilities; the most experienced bikers preparing for big events, to those that simply want to come along, raise money for a terrific cause and have fun!

“With distances of 60k and 100k there is something for everyone and we particularly encourage those with e-bikes to take part and enjoy the day - there will certainly be plenty of cake and coffee to keep cyclists fuelled, as well as good company.”

To register to take part in the event visit britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/257327/Centenary-Cycle

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News