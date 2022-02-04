Extinction Rebellion's 'dirty scrubbers' to clean Oswestry bank in fossil fuel protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters at Barclays in Oswestry last year

Extinction Rebellion Oswestry & Borders is staging a ‘bank cleaning’ protest at Barclays in Oswestry on Saturday.

A group of "dirty scrubbers" will bring sponges, mops and buckets in an attempt to clean up "Europe’s dirtiest bank". Scrubbing the bank’s windows and polishing the interior, the group will call out Barclays for investing in fossil fuels and accuse it of "greenwash".

It's not the first time the group has targeted the branch: last year a "theatrical" protest was performed outside, including people dressed as jesters

Mike Bastow, a spokesperson for XR Oswestry & Borders, said: "We decided to clean Barclays because they are the dirtiest bank in Europe, investing billions in oil, gas and fracking. Since the Paris Agreement 2015, Barclays has funnelled more money into fossil fuel projects than any other bank in Europe, including a whopping £20b in 2020 alone.

"Instead of helping us solve the climate crisis, Barclays is actively making it worse, while laughing all the way to the bank as they make massive profits."

During the protest Barclays customers will be given leaflets explaining how to switch banks.

Dawn Meadows from Oswestry, who will cut up her Barclays debit card during the protest, says she decided to leave Barclays after 35 years as a customer after hearing about the bank’s impact on the climate.

"Switching banks was really easy and it means I now have a clear conscience. I don’t want my hard-earned money being used to fund the destruction of the planet," she said.

The Oswestry protest is part of a wider series of protests against Barclays rolling out across Wales and the Midlands during February called ‘Better Without Barclays’. Activists plan to call out the bank’s continued refusal to stop investing in fossil fuels across the month with a variety of different protests.