Oswestry's main car park set to be re-designed to stop it being used as a rat-run

Central car park in Oswestry

Oswestry Town Council, which owns the Central car park, says alterations are needed to improve pedestrian safety and address anti-social behaviour.

It is also removing faulty exit barriers immediately rather than spend £5,000 on repairing them.

Three options for how the layout could be improved will be put to the public, but the council agreed to hold off opening the consultation until the current consultation on the draft Oswestry Masterplan, being run by Shropshire Council, has ended.

At a meeting on Monday evening, town clerk Arren Roberts and operations manager Simon Cranmer told members that all three schemes, which have been drawn up by highways consultants at Berrys, were all expected to cost around the same amount.

Suggested improvements include more disabled bays, parent and child spaces and tree planting.

Speed humps could also be created between the entrance and exit points, which are both lined up for new safety measures.

A loading bay for nearby businesses could also be added at the entrance.

The entire car park would also be resurfaced, in phases, to allow it to stay open.

It is hoped the alterations will prevent motorists from using the car park as a ‘rat-run’ and deter people from congregating there in their vehicles late at night – an issue that has long caused a problems for people living nearby.

Councillor Frank Davis said he was “disappointed” that no costings had been given for the three options, which he said could be an important consideration for the public when weighing up the proposals during the consultation. He also questioned whether a loading bay was needed.