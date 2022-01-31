Footfall improved by a third in Oswestry in December

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID

The Oswestry Business Improvement District used the latest data from their Oswestry Footfall System to discover the increase in visitors to the town.

"It’s really heartening to see such an increase on the high street," Adele Nightingale, BID Manager, said.

"In what has been another challenging year for businesses in handling changing Covid guidance, it’s an indication of the strength and resilience of Oswestry town centre, the quality of our businesses and the importance of events too."

"It’s also a great tribute to the amazing support shown by residents in shopping local – it is clearly making a huge difference."