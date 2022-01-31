Artists get together to stage spring exhibition in Oswestry

The Borderland Visual Arts group has its Spring Exhibition at Willow Gallery in Oswestry. Pictured with some of the items on display is gallery manager Anthony Smith

The Borderland Visual Arts Group has an exhibition in the Willow Gallery until March 15.

Many of the 60-plus members of the group have work on display, ranging from paintings and textiles to metalwork and sculpture.

The BVA was set up in 1999 to provide an informal network offering support and information to artists living in and around Oswestry.

It holds regular meetings and puts on several annual events.

"There are currently members working in disciplines including painting, textiles, sculpture, photography, woodcarving, glass, pottery and printmaking," s spokesperson said.

"The major event is usually in June, but the pandemic prevented this in 2021."

Members also have solo shows and every month there is a display in dedicated space at Oswestry Library.

Running through February in the library is an exhibition of work by Andrew McConnach.

Andrew studied for his BA in Painting at St Martins School of Art, London and gained his MA in Fine Art Printmaking at the University of Brighton, East Sussex.