Winter Olympics are inspiration for countryside attraction's 2022 opening near Oswestry

Looking at the new born lambs

The half term event comes just in time for the arrival of the new baby lambs, which visitors can meet, along with their goats, rabbits, ponies, guinea pigs and parrot.

Richard Powell, joint owner - director at Park Hall, said they will be celebrating February’s Olympic Games in Beijing with their own sporting fun. “Imagine you’re hurtling down a mountain on a luge on our drop slide, try some curling in the barn or pose for a photo on our podium – let your little ones enjoy something a little bit different down on the farm this half term!

“The mascot for this year’s Winter Olympics is an adorable Panda, which has inspired our very own bear trail, with 8 different species of bear to find around the farm. Any child who completes the trail will take home a medal. There will also be a special visit from a Chinese dragon!”

Access to the indoor and outdoor play areas, tractor rides, animals, role play village, sand and water play, music room and science area will all be included in the ticket cost.

Park Hall’s ‘Winter Fun on the Farm’ event will run during half term from February 19-27.