Simon Baynes MP and Kerry Mackay

Kerry Mackay, from Glyn Ceiriog, near Llangollen, runs Scrubbies UK, which makes home-compostable cleaning pads from bamboo, organic cotton and vegan ink.

She was recently named one of the top 100 most inspirational and dynamic female entrepreneurs in the UK, as part of a campaign by f:Entrepreneuer.

Now her MP, Clwyd South's Simon Baynes, has given her a glowing mention in the House of Commons.

During Questions to the Department for Women and Equalities Mr Baynes praised Kerry, asking the Minister to join him in congratulating her and asking her to look at ways to raise awareness of the business mentoring and training schemes that were pivotal to Kerry’s success and that of Scrubbies UK.

She founded the business in 2019 and Mr Baynes met her at her workshop in Llangollen in January 2020 to learn more about her business.

In order to help prisoners’ rehabilitation, some of the manufacturing of Scrubbies is done in prisons such as in Warrington and Wrexham.

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch MP, said: “Kerry Mackay is inspirational and I congratulate her and all her colleagues at Scrubbies UK.

"She is an exemplar for small businesses, leading the way to help the UK tackle plastic pollution and reach our climate goals.

"I am glad to hear that she benefited from Government mentoring support, and I will ask the relevant Business Minister to write to my hon. Friend with more details.

"In the meantime, I hope that people like Kerry Mackay will raise awareness of this opportunity through their own networks, which is often the most effective way to spread the word.”

Kerry Mackay said: “It was such an honour to be mentioned by Simon Baynes in Parliament. He has been a great advocate for businesses like mine and understands the importance of small, local enterprises and the impact that they can have on our economy and the environment.”

Mr Baynes added: “Kerry has achieved amazing success with Scrubbies UK, and she is a credit to her community in the Ceiriog Valley.

"I am so glad that she has received recognition as an inspirational and dynamic business leader in Wales – which is richly deserved.