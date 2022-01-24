Notification Settings

Knitting nurses at RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital raise £600 for two charities

Published:

Three Shropshire nurses have put their knitting needles to good use to raise £600 for the Orthopaedic Institute Charity and the Rheumatology Association.

Pictured are Jane Herbert – Nurse Practitioner and Debra Alexander – Orthopaedic Institute Charity Fundraiser
The Outpatient Knitters team at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, set to work back in August last year to create a selection of gifts.

The team included Jane Herbert (a nurse practitioner), Yvonne Hartley (Clinical Support Worker) and Jane Morgan (Nurse) who created a selection of knitted covers to place over chocolate oranges, Christmas gifts and stocking fillers.

The League of Friends shop then sold these for the team, which resulted in a profit of £600 providing a donation of £300 to each of the two charities.

Debra Alexander, Orthopaedic Institute Charity Fundraiser, said: “We are always so very grateful to our supporters. Donations no matter how large or small make a big difference.

"In this instance it is wonderful to confirm that the money will go into the Division of Nurses Education Fund held by the Orthopaedic Institute Charity, to help fund specialist nurse training.

"Our small independent charity has proudly helped fund Research and Education here at the RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital for over 50 years.

"Like most of the country, we have fought our way through unprecedented times and enabled our research teams to continue with their studies into improved methods of patient care.

"And maintained our training courses for junior doctors and consultants of the future, albeit virtually in many cases.

The most important thing is that we couldn’t do it without the help of donations and fundraising supporters.

"If you would like to help support research and education at RJAH then please do give me a call, I would love to hear from you.”

For further details about ow to fundraise contact Debra Alexander on 01691 404561 or enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org.

To make a donation to the charity visit orthopaedic-institute.org/donate/ or send a cheque payable to the “Orthopaedic Institute Ltd “ (Charity No. 1044906).

