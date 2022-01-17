Shropshire community gathering to remember 'local legend' after death aged 75

Tom Casewell has died aged 75

Tom Casewell, 75, from Pant passed away at the beginning of January.

He was a well-known figure both in his home community and in Oswestry and people took to social media to pay tribute to a "local legend" who was always happy to stop for a chat.

After hearing that Mr Casewell's cremation would be private, members of the Pant and Llanymynech community got together to ensure people could pay their respects.

Friends will be gathering at Pant Memorial Hall on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Lawrence, one of those involved said: "Tommy Casewell was our friend and neighbour.

"There will be an opportunity to remember and give thanks in shared memories, prayers and free tea and cake at 10.30am on Wednesday at Pant Memorial Hall.

"This is with the blessing of Tommy’s family who are touched by the comments from the community."

Mr Casewell worked as a labourer on the roads in the area for many years and was a regular campaigner for better road safety.

A decade ago he called for safety improvements at the A484 Maesbury junction on the Oswestry bypass saying he had worked on the construction of the bypass when it was built in 1986.

Although is calls were not taken up at the time more recently a major traffic calming scheme with traffic lights was installed there.