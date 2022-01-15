New photos show progress at Oswestry A5 roundabout set to be finished next month

Images of the new Mile End Roundabout from the air.

Shropshire Council said it has been pleased with the early feedback from drivers using the Mile End Roundabout on the outskirts of Oswestry.

It hopes the project will be compete by the end of February.

The development has seen the creation of a new roundabout, next to what was the main roundabout, with the aim of reducing traffic jams on the A5, and paving the way for the council's own innovation park.

The council has said that it is also planning for a formal opening ceremony for the new roundabout.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: “We are working towards completion now with the aim being to complete by the end of February. We are working with Scottish Power with regard to a new power supply for lighting units and ANPR cameras.

“We are also looking to conduct a formal opening ceremony at some point in the near future depending on Covid restrictions. Early feedback has been positive, with traffic flow very pleasing.”

The new roundabout system has been designed to remove the pressure on the previous Mile End Roundabout, which took huge volumes of traffic using the A5.

The new roundabout sits alongside the previous Mile End Roundabout to the north.

It has four exits and is designed to take traffic from the busy A5, bypassing the older Mile End Roundabout.

Motorists driving from Shrewsbury to North Wales – or vice versa – will be separated off to use the new roundabout to continue their journey.

Shropshire Council has a major focus on the Mile End area for the town's development, with homes and businesses planned in a huge expansion.

The authority is set to launch a public consultation on its 'masterplan' for the Oswestry, which includes ambitions for Mile End, if approved by its cabinet on Wednesday.

The masterplan report outlines the ideas for the area, saying: "The Mile End area is planned for growth, supported by an upgraded Mile End roundabout. Home to Maesbury Industrial Estate, the area has long been a strategic location for business and employment.

"The development of Oswestry Innovation Park will provide a high quality commercial gateway to Oswestry.

"The area is also growing as a place to live, with Oswestry Sustainable Urban Extension creating new homes adjacent to existing neighbourhoods, the College and Leisure Centre.

"The development of housing and new employment land is key to support the role of Oswestry as a service centre to the local population and wider hinterland.

"With improvements already being made and lots of further investment planned, improved connections between the Mile End area and the town which will really unlock its full potential.