Men's Shed group need help - with it's shed

The national organisation helps find community spaces for men to connect, converse and create with many of them using workshops and sheds.

Oswestry's group is based at the Park Hall Showground with a large building providing the main meeting point.

However the group says its canteen/electronics cabin desperately needs replacing.

It has applied to Oswestry Town Council for a grant of £5,000 to replace the shed. Councillors will debate the application on Monday .

The application said that the portable cabin was in a serious state of repair.

"Our aim is to promote the social inclusion of men by providing a friendly place for them to meet and socialise together.

"Unfortunately the roof of thecabin in collapsing and leaks, the floor is rotten in places and is unsafe and damp, causing an unhealthy atmosphere. A new cabin would provide a much more attractive and welcoming area to attract more members and a sustainability for our future.