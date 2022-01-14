Music charity appeals for help for lessons for children

The Music Matters in Oswestry and the Borderlands group raises fund to ensure young people have the chance to take music and singing lessons, which the founders say, are disappearing from schools across the UK.

It is already helping 32 pupils in Holy Trinity and Bryn Offa primary with enough money in the funds for a year.

Secretary, Sian Tasker, said: "The Meadows School has also expressed an interest and we would like to provide lessons - the sooner young children begin to learn and instrument, the better."

Music Mob has applied for a grant of £850, to be matched funded by the charity.