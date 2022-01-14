Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Music charity appeals for help for lessons for children

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A music charity is appealing to Oswestry Town Council for a grant to help more children learn to play an instrument.

The Music Matters in Oswestry and the Borderlands group raises fund to ensure young people have the chance to take music and singing lessons, which the founders say, are disappearing from schools across the UK.

It is already helping 32 pupils in Holy Trinity and Bryn Offa primary with enough money in the funds for a year.

Secretary, Sian Tasker, said: "The Meadows School has also expressed an interest and we would like to provide lessons - the sooner young children begin to learn and instrument, the better."

Music Mob has applied for a grant of £850, to be matched funded by the charity.

Councillors will meet on Monday to debate the application.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News