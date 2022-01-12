Shoppers in Oswestry are angry but not shocked by the Downing Street Garden Party

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/01/2022 - Vox pop on Boris' Number 10 latest party antics during first lockdown, speaking to those of Oswestry for their opinion. In Picture L>R: Patricia Heaney and Rev Peter Heaney..

There was no surprise over the latest leaks of a gathering on May 20, 2020.

Reverend Peter and Pat Heaney, from Penybontfawr, said if it happened as suggested then it was time for the Prime Minister to resign.

Rev Heaney, 80, from St Thomas' Church in Wales said the event took place when people in his parish were unable to say goodbye to loved ones and when funerals had to be restricted.

"Because of my age, I was not allowed to take services," he said.

"The community was wonderful, pulling together, everyone helping each other. And now we hear that, while everyone was doing their bit, that was not the case in Downing Street.

"If that it right then it is time for Boris Johnson to stand down."

Mrs Heaney said she only saw her great granddaughter, Noba, once in her first 18 months.

"I've not yet cuddled her," she said.

Chris Blythe, visiting his mother Judy in Rhydycroesau, with partner, Alex Bushell, said it was the sheer hypocrisy of those in power that staggered him.

Alex said the couple were moving from London to Bath in May 2020 and had to do everything themselves.

"We had to rent a van and Chris had to drive it," she said.

"I was unable to see my family from the June until April including not over Christmas and we had our one day Christmas with Chris' mum."

Judy said that her father had died during 2020.

"We were unable to visit him in hospital and could only say our goodbyes when he was having palliative care and he didn't know we were there."

In May 2020 18-year-olds, Tom Ide, Immie Dean and Isaac Jones were having to study for their A-levels on-line from their homes. And, although they got their grades to get them to the universities were they are now studying, they said it had been a worrying and difficult time.

"We couldn't see our friends, we couldn't have our prom, all that was taken away from us," Immie said.

Tom said: "To find out that those who were making the rules were breaking the rules is just appalling. It's time for them to resign."

Shop owner, Mike Coppock, who runs the Rowanthorn store, has to ensure the first lockdown alone in a flat in Bailey Street.

"I quite like my own company but I have no garden and, when I did go for a walk to the park I couldn't sit on the benches because they were taped off. I remember one day I was alone and tears started rolling down my face. I had no idea why, the isolation had it seemed got to me."

The former town councillor said: "I don't care whether they had parties or not. But what this behaviour does is destroy the confidence, the trust and and respect for government."

Richard Morgan was outspoken about not only the Prime Minister's future but others.