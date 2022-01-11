Notification Settings

Oswestry road closed as car and lorry crash

By Sue Austin

A crash involving a car and a lorry led to the closure of a busy road in Oswestry.

The collision took place on the Maesbury Road, which cuts through the town's industrial estates, at rush hour on Tuesday.

There were reports that there were people trapped in one of the vehicles but that was not confirmed. It is not yet known whether there were any casualties.

The road was closed both ways between the Mile Oak Industrial Estate and Maes-y-Clawdd following the crash, which happened at about 5.45pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters were mobilised including crews from Ellesmere and Wellington.

The local police neighbourhood team urged drivers to avoid the Maesbury Road but said traffic was coping well. The road was still closed at 7.30pm.

Sue Austin

