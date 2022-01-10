Notification Settings

Golden chance to tour historic castle

By Sue AustinOswestry

Visitors to the historic Whittington Castle took the chance of a tour to take in some of its fascinating history - and enjoy a mince pie and a cuppa.

BORDER COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 09/01/22.Lesley and Keith Marriner, enjoy the mince pie castle tour at Whittington Castle, Oswestry. They were also celebrating their golden wedding anniversary..LESLEY IS ON 07950 592973...

The trust which runs the 900-year-old monument held the seasonal, mince pie tours at the weekend attracting both local people and visitors to the village near Oswestry.

Among them were Keith and Lesley Marriner.

The couple were celebrating their golden wedding anniversary and decided on a visit to the popular castle during a day touring the area.

Group visits can be organised for tours of the castle, anyone interested should contact the preservation trust via the website, whittingtoncastle.co.uk.

