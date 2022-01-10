Golden chance to tour historic castle

The trust which runs the 900-year-old monument held the seasonal, mince pie tours at the weekend attracting both local people and visitors to the village near Oswestry.
Among them were Keith and Lesley Marriner.
The couple were celebrating their golden wedding anniversary and decided on a visit to the popular castle during a day touring the area.
Group visits can be organised for tours of the castle, anyone interested should contact the preservation trust via the website, whittingtoncastle.co.uk.