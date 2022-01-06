Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire's Knife Angel arrives in Cumbria as tour continues

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

Shropshire's Knife Angel is continuing its National Youth Anti-Violence Educational Tour and Programme, with Barrow-in-Furness becoming the first host of 2022.

The Knife Angel has arrived in Cumbria
The Knife Angel has arrived in Cumbria

Now on it’s 17th host location, the county-made National Monument Against Violence and Aggression has been touring the country since 2018. Created and designed by the British Ironwork Centre, Oswestry, the monument and tour aims to educate young people on the catastrophic impact violent crime has on our communities.

Whilst bringing about social change, the monument acts as a memorial to all those who have lost loved ones to violent crime.

With a grand unveiling held to herald the Knife Angel’s arrival in the Cumbrian town, the sculpture will be on display outside Barrow Town Hall until February.

The hosting has been driven by Drop Zone Youth Project, Cumbria Police and Barrow County and Town Council and they will be planning 30 days of intensive educational workshops and initiatives for the area’s youth to help spread the message that the Knife Angel brings with it.

Created from over 100,000 knives collected from all 43 British police forces, the Knife Angel will also be displayed alongside a knife bank, where knives can be surrendered anonymously.

Following Barrow-in-Furness, the Knife Angel will continue its tour and make its way to Wrexham in February.

If you would like to find out more about The Knife Angel and the National Youth Anti-Violence Educational Programme, please visit britishironworkcentre.co.uk/show-areas/the-knife-angel-official, or contact The British Ironwork Centre directly.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News