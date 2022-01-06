Shropshire's Knife Angel arrives in Cumbria as tour continues

The Knife Angel has arrived in Cumbria

Now on it’s 17th host location, the county-made National Monument Against Violence and Aggression has been touring the country since 2018. Created and designed by the British Ironwork Centre, Oswestry, the monument and tour aims to educate young people on the catastrophic impact violent crime has on our communities.

Whilst bringing about social change, the monument acts as a memorial to all those who have lost loved ones to violent crime.

With a grand unveiling held to herald the Knife Angel’s arrival in the Cumbrian town, the sculpture will be on display outside Barrow Town Hall until February.

The hosting has been driven by Drop Zone Youth Project, Cumbria Police and Barrow County and Town Council and they will be planning 30 days of intensive educational workshops and initiatives for the area’s youth to help spread the message that the Knife Angel brings with it.

Created from over 100,000 knives collected from all 43 British police forces, the Knife Angel will also be displayed alongside a knife bank, where knives can be surrendered anonymously.

Following Barrow-in-Furness, the Knife Angel will continue its tour and make its way to Wrexham in February.