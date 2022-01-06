Olympic medalist in Shropshire

Great Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh in the Men's Team Pursuit at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park, during day seven of the London 2012 Olympics. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 3, 2012. See PA story OLYMPICS Cycling Track. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The track and road cyclist will give a talk at the Aico headquarters on the edge of the town on February 3.

It has been organised by the local, Adrenaline Events company which organised December's Santa Run.

Alan Evans from Adrenaline Events, said: "We will hear from Ed about his life from starting out on his BMX as a youngster through to becoming a gold medalist at three Olympics Games. It will be a fantastic evening and a great opportunity to hear the story of a true cycling great."

Tickets can be purchased online at entryhub.co.uk/Ed-Clancy.

Ed Clancy, OBE, 37, is a five-time world champion and four-time European champion (in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014) in the team pursuit.