Man flown to hospital after crash at beauty spot

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Police have appealed for witnesses after a crash on a popular road to the Welsh coast.

Llyn Celyn where the crash happened

The driver of Jaguar F-Pace car suffered life threatening injuries after he lost control of the car which crashed on the A4212 Bala to Trawsfynnyd road at the Llyn Celyn Reservoir.

The crash happened at about 12.15 pm on Sunday with the man, who is in his 50s, flown to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

His condition is not known.

Sergeant Jason Diamond from North Wales Police said it was thought the burnt orange coloured vehicle may have overtaken a few vehicles prior to the collision and those drivers were being sought.

The road was closed for some time.

Anyone with information or who may have Dash Cam footage is urged to call North Wales Police on 101.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

