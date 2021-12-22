Water pipe replacement for village

The improvements to the system at Selattyn will mean roadworks the water company has

The first phase of this essential work will start on January 4, between Weston Rhyn and Bronygarth. Severn Trent engineers will then move on to the second phase of the project in Selattyn in late Spring.

Catherine Webb from Severn Trent, said: "Replacing three miles of ageing water pipes will mean the area has a reliable water supply for generations to come, as well as helping to reduce leakage by potentially 30,000 litres per day – the equivalent of 840 showers.

“Making sure our customers in and around Selattyn have a reliable water supply is really important to us, which is why we’re investing heavily to carry out these essential improvements.

“We appreciate that a big project like this will cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing everything we can to keep it to a minimum. We’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding whilst we get this important work done.”

To keep the workforce and other road users safe, temporary road closures will be in place at different locations throughout the project but access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.