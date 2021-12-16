Notification Settings

Fire fighters rescue two from incident in Oswestry

By David Tooley

A three year old child and a woman were rescued from a first floor fire in Oswestry last night (Wednesday).

York Street, Oswestry
Three fire appliances were scrambled from Oswestry fire station at 11.58pm to reports of a house fire involving people in York Street.

Fire fighters used a short extension ladder to rescue the child from a first floor window.

They used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the fire, which is understood to have been caused by faulty LED lights.

The child and the woman were given oxygen first aid to deal with the effects of breathing in smoke. But they declined to be taken to hospital.

A land ambulance and police were also in attendance at the scene.

The fire service sent its incident stop message at 12.49 am on Thursday.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been invited to comment.









